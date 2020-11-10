PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Glen Campbell man is facing felony charges for an alleged attempted criminal homicide involving a gun that occurred on Nov. 3.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Anthony Clyde Boggs Jr., 29, of Glen Campbell, on Nov. 4 including criminal attempt –criminal homicide, aggravated assault –attempt to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, aggravated assault –attempt to cause or cause bodily injury with deadly weapon, and terroristic threats.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police responded to a call for a domestic incident involving a gun. When police arrived, they spoke with Boggs, who told them he was visiting. When he was leaving, the victim was reportedly outside the apartment, and the two exchanged some words. Boggs alleged the two argued and then the victim left, but said he did not have a gun.
The victim allegedly said he saw Boggs’ arm extend out with something in his hand, and immediately thought it to be some type of gun. Boggs allegedly said, “I told you that this is what I would do,” before the victim heard the click of a gun, but it didn’t go off, according to the affidavit.
Throughout the day Boggs allegedly continued to send the victim screenshots of messages between him and the victim’s girlfriend.
When the victim took a break from work and returned home, he allegedly found Boggs there with his girlfriend. He then reportedly confronted her about which one of them she wanted to be with, and she answered she wanted to be with the victim. This was also said in front of Boggs, according to the affidavit.
The victim then went back to work, and when he returned home later that day was when the incident with him and Boggs allegedly took place.
Officers questioned Boggs again about the involvement of a gun, and he admitted to having one, according to the affidavit. Boggs told officers the gun was inside. He told police where to find it in the trash can, and they reportedly recovered it for evidence. The gun was reported to be a 9mm pistol with a red dot site on the rail. It was allegedly fully loaded with one in the chamber that appeared to have a dent in the primer, according to the affidavit.
Boggs is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 17 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.