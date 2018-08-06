DuBOIS — Glow in the Dark Golf is coming to DuBois Country Club on Friday, Oct. 5. This event will benefit the WPAL Fitness Center located in Downtown DuBois.
“Last year’s event was a tremendous success, filling up the entire course for the night. Fun was had by all who attended,” said Aaron Beatty of WPAL Fitness Center.
Golfers will compete in a four-person scramble. Registration and BBQ will start at 6 p.m. Golf will begin around 7:45 p.m. All glow materials, food, and beverage will be included for each player participating. This will be an exciting and fun event for all ages. Cost is $50 per player.
Persons are asked to pre-register for the event, as there are a limited number of spaces available. Register by calling DuBois Country Club at 814-371-3581 or by emailing info@wpal.org. Persons can also “LIKE” the page on Facebook to stay up to date on this event, at www.facebook.com/wpaldubois.
WPAL is in in need of the community’s help to make this a successful fundraiser.
“We are looking for an event sponsor – $500 and hole sponsors – $100 to help cover the cost of materials. We are also accepting donations of cash or prizes to help with the event,” said Beatty.
Donations and sponsorship checks can be mailed to WPAL DuBois, 37 E. Long Ave, DuBois, PA 15801.
