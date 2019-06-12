PUNXSUTAWNEY — The seventh annual Brandon Denochick Memorial Race will be June 29 beginning at 4 p.m. at the Flat Run Speedway in Morrisdale.
The go-kart race benefits the Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Doors to the event will open at 1 p.m. and tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets are priced between $5 and $10 dollars.
The event is held in memory of Brandon Denochick, who died in July 2012. Make-A-Wish fulfilled his wish for a shopping spree. His parents started the event in memory of their son in order to raise funds for Make-A-Wish to help grant the wishes of other children with critical illnesses.
The event has raised more than $143,100 dollars through the past six years, bringing in $37,100 last year.
For more information, contact Make-A-Wish Regional Manager Lindsey Herzing at 814-938-8888 or at lherzing@greaterpaww.wish.org or event organizer Shelly Denochick at 814-553-1689.