FALLS CREEK — Yoga practitioners shared their mats with some vocal visitors in Falls Creek Sunday.
Three “Goat yoga” sessions were held at Calhoun Farm & Market, where participants gathered with pygmy goats hopping around. The goats even participated in certain moves, like standing on the backs of participants as they faced forward on all fours.
Lanna Calhoun, owner of Calhoun Farm & Market, said doing yoga outdoors has benefits when it comes to connecting with nature. In general, the presence of animals is also therapeutic, she said.
“I think most people signed up just for the fun of it,” she said.
The Calhoun Farmstead on Rockdale Road offers the full “farm experience,” including a farm market with fresh eggs, soaps, salves and other products, grass-fed livestock and of course, the pygmy goats.
Gabby Keen-Orcutt, a yoga teacher at SoL Wellness & Gathering Space in DuBois, was the instructor for all three sessions.
“Goat yoga was originally Lanna's idea,” she said. “She saw it online and thought, 'I have the goats and the country setting, I need a yoga instructor.' She reached out to me, and I excitedly accepted.”
Three days later, Keen-Orcutt stopped at the Rockdale Road farm to meet the goats and set a date, she said. Shortly after opening the goat yoga events were announced on Facebook, each sold out quickly.
There were originally spots open for June 30 sessions, but those sold out as well, Keen-Orcutt said, many to “repeat” participants from Sunday.
a 20-minute downpour during the first class, Keen-Orcutt said, was "waited out" with participants cuddling with the goats.
“Leading goat yoga is a gift,” she said. “Seeing the students come to mat excited about the goats, but also leaving with the realization of 'Yes, I can yoga,' and feeling the physical and mental benefits of movement and stillness is a bonus.”
Keen-Orcutt said she focuses the class on poses and flows attainable for yoga beginners, while also providing a “base” for the goats to interact. The goats were also placed on the backs of participants during certain poses.
“The beauty of this mashup is that moving your body can be fun,” she said. “Dreading and loathing the workout is not a requirement. Make your exercise fun and spice it up by trying different things. It's even better when it's experienced with friends.”
For more information, visit Calhoun Farm & Market on Facebook.