PUNXSUTAWNEY — Olivia Seibel, an 11-year-old who came from Delray Beach, Florida was this year’s winner of Gobbler’s Knob Got Talent, performing in front of about 50,000 people on Groundhog Day.
Gobbler’s Knob Got Talent has become a major event in Groundhog Day festivities, bringing outstanding talent to the community, and this year was no different.
The preliminary round of the contest took place Saturday at the Community Center, where eight acts competed for a chance to perform at Gobbler’s Knob on Groundhog Day.
Olivia, the youngest contestant performing, took the stage seeming nervous and shy. That all changed when the music of “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston came on, and she began to sing. Shocking the audience to attention, she had applause erupting before even making it halfway through the song.
The second finalist was Chris Bohinski from Wilkes-Barre, who sang his own Punxsutawney Phil parody to the tune of “Corner of the Sky” from the Pippin musical. Bohinski has a background as an entertainer, and previously lived in New York City.
His life changed when he left New York to make his mother his priority and become a full-time caregiver for her for the last two and half years.
Watching Groundhog Day on TV was something to which he always looked forward with his family. He would get up early to watch it before school, or watch a repeat of if after school every year.
“One of our bucket list items was always to come to Groundhog Day,” Bohinski said. “Then when I saw the contest on the internet, I was like, ‘Why not?’ Let’s not hold any stops for our first time, go big or go home.”
Bohinski decided a song honoring Phil was the way to go, and had his song written in about half an hour. Bohinski said he didn’t consider his song a parody, but a way to respect Phil.
“I try to pay homage to Phil and respect the folklore of him. My whole point of the song was, if there’s someone in the audience that’s three or 103, hopefully they’ll get that I’m respecting Phil and telling the story, in my eyes, of what Groundhog Day is,” Bohinski said.
Bohinski grabbed the audience’s attention with his bursting personality and his sequined jacket. He gave the whole performance with a Phil puppet on his hand, utilizing the whole stage with his enthusiasm.
The two got to take the stage in front of the massive crowd at Gobbler’s Knob Sunday morning and share their talents with the world.
Other performers included singers Ashlynn Sarmes of New Kensington; Back of the Bus of Rockton; Miarra and Keeley Misutka, of Pittsburgh; Angela Gomola, of Punxsutawney; Debra Wadsworth, of Tuckerton, New Jersey; and the Wild Laurel Cloggers, who clogged.