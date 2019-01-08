PUNXSUTAWNEY — A variety of events will precede the Feb. 2 ceremony when the most famous groundhog in the world delivers his prediction as to when winter will end.
The “Gobbler’s Knob Got Talent” preliminary event will be held Sunday, Jan. 27 at 4 p.m. at the Punxsutawney Community Center.
The show is not only a way to showcase local talent, but there are some pretty cool prizes involved, too, said Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Executive Director Katie Donald. The two finalists receive two Inner Circle passes and parking pass, and the chance to perform on stage at Gobbler’s Knob. The grand prize winner, determined on Groundhog Day by the crowd, will win $500.
“We enjoy hosting events leading up to Groundhog Day, because not everyone is able to make it for the actual celebration,” she said.
To participate, performers should submit the “GK Got Talent” form, and can include a video of their talent. One artist may be selected to perform at the annual Groundhog Banquet on Feb. 1 from the video submissions.
“With the talent competition, we need people to be able to plan, if they are a finalist,” Donald said. “Sometimes, when Groundhog Day falls on a week day, participants have to take off work or school.”
Forms must be submitted by Jan. 18 to the GHC at 200 West Mahoning Street Suite 1, Punxsutawney, PA 15767 or emailed to director@ghogclub.com.
Also on Jan. 27 is the “Breakfast with Phil & Tour” from 8-11 a.m., starting at Gobbler’s Knob. The public can have their picture taken with Phil and the Inner Circle, and purchase tickets for a 45-minute guided tour around town on the Groundhog Bus.
“By having events leading up to Groundhog Day, we are hoping to get people excited about our unique tradition,” Donald said.
For a complete listing of events, visit www.groundhog.org or email director@ghogclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.