PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Gobbler’s Knob Got Talent event will return this year to find the most talented people to entertain the large crowd on Groundhog Day.
The preliminary round will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. in the Punxsutawney Community Center. Two finalists from the event will be chosen to perform on the stage at Gobbler’s Knob during the Groundhog Day celebration Sunday morning.
The two finalists will also receive two Inner Circle passes and a parking pass for the day. They will also have a chance at the $500 grand prize given the overall winner.
The winner of the contest will be determined by the crowd on Groundhog Day. The preliminary round is usually held the weekend before the celebration, but with everything falling on the weekend this year it was changed.
“We’re hoping to get more travelers and people to participate as well,” said Katie Donald, Groundhog Club director. “We’ve seen a little bit of everything, but one thing we always tell the folks to remember is whatever you’re doing, you have to be able to do on stage, in the middle of the night, in the middle of winter.”
Donald said some musicians preform, and in years past they’ve had gymnastics, comedy, belly dancing, and much more on the talent stage. Some musicians have also written parodies of songs to make them Groundhog-related for the day, but this is not required.
Finalists will be performing around 6 a.m. just before the fireworks at 6:30 a.m. This is considered prime time for stage acts, as it leading up to the Inner Circle making their walk to the stage.
“We call it prime-time for the stage at the Knob, so if you’re shy it might not be the venue for you,” Donald said.
The judges for the preliminary rounds is always one Inner Circle member, Ben Hughes, and a celebrity judge. Ben Hughes has been a performer for a while, and was one of Phil’s handlers many years ago. The celebrity judge has yet to be determined for the event.
Performance time is to be between two to four minutes. Participants are also required to provide the necessary equipment and materials to complete their talent.
Donald said the farthest a contestant has ever come for the talent show was from New York.