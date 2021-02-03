PUNXSUTAWNEY — Numerous families and groups of friends took advantage of the virtual Groundhog Day celebration as a chance to visit Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney without the large crowds of a typical year.
In the days leading up to Groundhog Day — recognized on Tuesday — Gobbler’s Knob had a steady stream of people visiting the site of the annual event for the sake of sight seeing. People were still traveling from states away just for a chance to see the stump that Phil is pulled from on the special morning each year.
William and Jennifer Sisson drove about six hours from Michigan to visit the town for the first time.
“We wanted to see the town and everything,” Jennifer said. “The drive was beautiful.”
“We’re definitely going to be trying to come back,” William said.
The Orr family of Ken, Caroline, Gabrielle and Theodore came three hours from West Virginia to see the town without the typical crowds of Groundhog Day. Ken Orr said they would consider visiting to see the celebration in a non-pandemic year when their children are older.
“We figured it would be a good time to check it out,” Ken Orr said. “It’s very nice, the town, we were down there first. We were down there, we saw his (Phil’s) burrow, we went to the museum. It’s a very nice town.”
Group of friends Jaysa Ditty, Ava Kovach, Rayanne McIntyre, Alexa Kovach and Emma Scadden drove from Kittanning for the day to see Gobbler’s Knob and the town.
“We’ve never been and I said we should totally go. I know with everything with COVID, we didn’t know if anything would be going on. At least now it’s not going to be packed,” Emma Scadden said.
Roz Salapata and Tim Fowler came to town again this year after coming to their first Groundhog Day celebration last year. The couple are from Niles, Ohio and arrived at Gobblers Knob at 3 a.m. last year, standing just to the right of the stage for the early morning party.
“It just worked out, it was on a weekend and my daughter was with her mom for the weekend. We left at 11:30 Saturday night and got here just before two o’clock,” Fowler said.
The couple ran into some of the Inner Circle members while exploring the town and said it was cool to run into them and be able to talk to them.
“He said a lot of people don’t think that this is an actual real thing because they just see it on TV… and we really didn’t either until we were like ‘oh my God, we’ve been here for four hours,’” Salapata said.
The couple decided to return to Punxsutawney for the day on Saturday, and said it worked out because they got the chance to talk with some of the Inner Circle.
Even though the typical festivities on Groundhog Day were limited to a virtual celebration, that didn’t stop some people from coming to town and experiencing a little bit of the Groundhog Day magic in their own way.