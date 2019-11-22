REYNOLDSVILLE — St. Marys native and best-selling author John Schlimm was the honorary guest at a Reynoldsville Public Library event again this year, this time speaking about one of his favorite topics — dogs.
“Going for the Dogs” was held at the Reynoldsville Fire Department Wednesday evening, welcoming, in addition to the audience, special four-legged visitors from the Pine Creek K9 Search Unit and local therapy dogs. A basket raffle was staged at the conclusion of the meeting.
Schlimm is no stranger to these events, since he celebrated the release of his “Five Years in Heaven” and “Moonshine” publications in Reynoldsville last year, and has a passion for supporting local libraries.
“Extraordinary Dogs” tells the stories of search and rescue, comfort and other canine heroes, accompanied with photographs taken by Liz Stavrinides.
This is book 19 for Schlimm, he said. “Little Coyote,” a former stray dog taken in by Schlimm, helped inspire this book. Schlimm is also an avid volunteer and dog walker at the Elk County Humane Society.
Schlimm spent time reaching out to dozens of organizations across the country, ending up with 50 four-legged stars.
“I always had faith the dogs who were meant to be in this project would find their way to it, and they certainly did,” he said.
Schlimm addressed many stories when taking questions from the audience.
Lutheran Church Charities comfort dogs are there for healing any time after a tragedy, while Richochet surfs with veterans who have Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and children with disabilities. Honey and Bobo were rescues of the Vanderpump Dogs organization of Los Angeles, California, and were seized from the Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China. They now bring attention to dog abuse and rescues, Schlimm adds.
Comfort dog Aaron from California is on the cover of the book, and is currently deployed at Saugus High School after the recent shooting there and was of help during the California wildfires. Rocket is a rescue dog who was one day away from being euthanized, Schlimm said, and was taken in by the Disaster Search Dog Foundation.
Schlimm spoke of dogs offering comfort to students who experience unimaginable trauma, such as the golden retrievers who went to Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, after the 2012 shooting.
“That’s something that has touched me the most about these dogs — their ability to facilitate things that we, as human beings, can’t,” Schlimm says.
Schlimm will attend a Vanderpump Dogs event, as well as filming for the Hallmark Channel’s Home and Family Show, in Los Angeles, California, in December.
While writing this book, Schlimm says he would go from laughing to crying tears of joy. Even people who are not “dog people,” can walk away from the book with something gratifying, he said, and an appreciation for the incredible abilities of these dogs.