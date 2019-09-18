Avid moviegoers will be happy to know that Sunday’s closing of the DuBois Mall movie theater is only temporary — and a new luxury experience awaits.
New owner Golden Ticket Cinemas plans to reopen the Golden Ticket DuBois 5 movie theater just in time for the premiere of the newest DC Comics film, Joker, on Oct. 4, said GTC Operations Director Joseph Horton. However, there is a possibility it could be delayed until Oct. 11.
At first, only some slight cosmetic changes will be seen with the opening of Golden Ticket Cinemas because the new owners do not want to miss out on the upcoming big holiday blockbusters, such as Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, Frozen 2 and Jumanji: The Next Level.
After the holidays, more large scale renovations, like new seating and an expanded menu, will occur, said Horton.
In 2020, Horton said Golden Ticket Cinemas will wow guests with new luxury reclining seats, an expanded food and beverage menu and upgraded sound, as well as a fresh new upscale look.
“After the holidays, with this remodel, you will see our goal of bringing many large market amenities to smaller towns like DuBois,” said GTC President John Bloemeke. “We can’t wait to see the reaction to the changes that we have in store for moviegoers. Most importantly, we are committed to not increasing prices, and in fact, we will be adding numerous promotions and values that are new to the market. Specials will include $5 weekdays and $2 drinks and popcorn every Tuesday.”
Recliners are just a better way to relax and watch a movie instead of having to worry about sitting up straight, having enough leg room, said Horton.
“We are also hoping to bring in some hot food. We have a system where it could be delivered to seats, just depending on how the theater works,” said Horton. “We’re really going to try here to bring the big town entertainment industry into a small town, and it’s been working since our first year, so we’re hoping to continue it.”
In addition to the electric recliners, GTC features assigned seating, meaning guests can pick their seat the moment tickets go on sale, said Horton.
“You’ll know exactly where you’re going to be seated,” said Horton. “You don’t have to worry about getting here early. We’ll have E-ticketing, which is an ability to just show your phone when you show up and go right into the theater. With food order and everything else, it should be really fast experience, so you won’t have to worry about the lines.”
As someone who has been in the movie industry since the age of 16, Horton said, “I love the movies myself. I love popcorn, I love the industry, the entertainment, everything about it, and we are a company ... everybody that is a part of our management team and home office will say exactly the same thing ... we’re just really excited to be here. We’ve come up here a few times, obviously, to look over the place and everything else, and it’s very exciting for us that we have the opportunity to show what we have to DuBois, and hopefully take on the city and do the theater right.”