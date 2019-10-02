DuBOIS — Under the new ownership of Golden Ticket Cinemas, the DuBois Mall movie theater will reopen Friday, just in time for the premiere of the newest DC Comics film, Joker, according to GTC marketer Clam Sepulveda.
At first only some slight cosmetic changes will be seen with the opening of Golden Ticket Cinemas because the new owners do not want area residents to miss out on the upcoming big holiday blockbusters, such as Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, Frozen 2 and Jumanji: The Next Level.
But in 2020, Sepulveda said Golden Ticket Cinemas will aim to impress guests with new luxury reclining seats, an expanded food and beverage menu and upgraded sound, as well as a fresh new upscale look.
In addition to the much anticipated Joker film, a psychological thriller, starring Joaquin Phoenix, three other movies will kick off Golden Ticket Cinemas’ first official weekend — Abominable, a comedy-adventure, Downton Abbey, a drama, and the drama-thriller Hustlers.
Moviegoers can purchase their tickets at the door or in advance and online at https://dubois.gtcinemas.com.
Sepulveda also confirmed that the former theater’s longtime general manager, Mike Kennelly, is officially the general manager of the local theater under the new ownership.
Golden Ticket Cinemas has also become a new member of the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce, he said.
“After the holidays, with this remodel, you will see our goal of bringing many large market amenities to smaller towns like DuBois,” said GTC President John Bloemeke in a previously published Courier Express article. “We can’t wait to see the reaction to the changes that we have in store for moviegoers. Most importantly, we are committed to not increasing prices, and in fact, we will be adding numerous promotions and values that are new to the market. Specials will include $5 weekdays and $2 drinks and popcorn every Tuesday.”
The existing and well loved popcorn bucket will continue as Golden Ticket Cinemas will fill guests’ previously purchased AMC 2019 buckets for only $4 through the end of the year. Additionally, GTC has a similar popcorn bucket that will be on sale this November and be valid throughout 2020.
Once remodeled, GTC also plans to offer assigned seating, meaning guests can pick their seat the moment tickets go on sale.
DuBois will be the sixth location for GTC, which has four theaters currently in operation — two in North Carolina, one each in Minnesota and Nebraska, and another currently under remodel in South Dakota that will open in November.