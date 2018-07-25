REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville businesswoman is using her life-changing illness as a vehicle to help other people who have said goodbye to gluten.
Instead of looking at celiac disease as a setback, Our Hometown Restaurant owner Laurie Maicki has used her experience not only to change her own lifestyle, but to incorporate a gluten-free menu into her business.
Maicki was diagnosed with celiac disease at the end of February. After being violently sick for a year and losing 60 pounds, she was desperate for an answer.
According to www.celiac.org, it’s a serious autoimmune disorder in which “the ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine. It is estimated to affect 1 in 100 people worldwide, and more than two million Americans are undiagnosed and at risk for long-term health complications.”
Celiac can be hard to diagnose, since it typically appears as a general sickness and has a wide range of symptoms like fatigue, weight loss and abdominal pain.
“There’s a lot of people out there who never know what has been making them sick,” Maicki said. “A lot of people are misdiagnosed, and have done damage from not knowing they had celiac disease.”
Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley and rye, but it can even be hidden in sources like sauces and vinegars. It can often be difficult for GF (Gluten Free) people to go out to eat, since they live in fear that any small ingredient could make them sick, Maicki said.
Her diagnosis was very difficult at first, and she often came out of grocery stores crying, since she couldn’t find anything she could eat, Maicki said. It took weeks of research and experimenting to develop a “safe” diet plan.
She started experimenting with the GF restaurant menu in April, and is still finding new recipes. Every item on her menu is something she would eat herself and is comfortable serving to others. This has included educating her cooks and servers on safety measures as well.
Maiki’s goal has been to make OHR a sit-down destination not only for GF people, but for gluten lovers, too — a family-friendly environment for everyone.
For people with celiac disease, going out to eat or eating anything that isn’t prepared by themselves is terrifying, Maicki said. Cross-contamination can easily and unknowingly occur and make them sick for two to three days.
“I eat here every day, and I don’t get sick,” she said. “I know what it’s like to be scared to eat places.”
Maicki’s allergy even goes as far as her having allergic reactions through her hands if she touches flour. This has been a challenging illness for her, since she loves to bake. She maintains a dairy-free diet as well.
Many people who don’t have celiac disease simply choose to exclude gluten from their diet for health benefits, such as improving digestive and cholesterol health. A Forbes study conducted last year showed that around 3.1 million people in the United States follow a GF diet.
Some of the items on the menu are changed in small ways to incorporate the GF lifestyle, such as changing the battered fries to fresh-cut fries on salads, Maicki says. Other items on the menu include GF chicken tenders, steak and chicken sandwiches, spaghetti with meat sauce, chicken alfredo, steak tips, liver and onions, and five different choices of salads.
People may be surprised what they can still eat after giving up gluten. It’s just all about options, Maicki said. If she learns a customer doesn’t eat gluten, she often will come out and explain to them how she prepares their food — using separate cutting boards, utensils and thorough cleaning processes, avoiding cross contamination.
Maiki still loves to do her baking, she just has to do it differently — she has learned to make GF cupcakes, Boston crème pies and other dishes.
Many who have come into the restaurant since the incorporation of the GF items have simply said “thank you” to Maiki for giving them a safe place to eat. Her doctor also thanked her for helping others through her restaurant.
OHR is located on Main Street in Reynoldsville. For more information, visit OHR on Facebook or call 814-653-9690.
