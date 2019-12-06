DuBOIS — With help from the DuBois area and surrounding communities, the Parkside Community Center will send care packages to troops from Pennsylvania who have been activated.
Jessica Weinzierl, Retired Senior Volunteer Program coordinator for Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, and McKean counties, contacted Parkside Community Center Executive Director Kathleen Clement recently about collecting for Goodies for Our Troops, a nonprofit organization based in Wellsboro.
“The way that it works is they send care packages to Pennsylvania soldiers,” said Weinzierl. “Family members and friends are submitting names and addresses of the people who are out at the bases. If they end up with a surplus of goods, for whatever reason, they do give to the homeless shelters for veterans.”
“This was an easy thing to say yes to,” said Clement. “The need is great and our community and our patrons here took the ball and ran with it.”
The request for items to send to the organization started only about two weeks ago and already the donations are plentiful, said Clement.
“The response so far has been phenomenal,” said Clement.
Items needed include hygiene items, such as foot aids, eye drops, lip balm, travel size wipes, travel size hand sanitizer, non-aerosol sunscreen and deodorant, hand, toe and body warmers, travel size body wash, disposable razors, travel size shampoo, toothbrush, toothpaste and floss; individual servings of snacks such as trail mix, dried fruits, nuts, granola bars, power bars, hot chocolate, instant oatmeal, candy bars, peanut butter/cheese crackers, cookies, fruit snacks, hard candy (individually wrapped); and miscellaneous items such as cards, letters, drawings from children, notepaper, envelopes, pens, DVDs, CDs, video games and funds for postage.
Items can be dropped off at the Parkside Community Center, located at 120 W. Park Ave., DuBois. The deadline to donate is Dec. 20. For more information, call 814-371-4000.