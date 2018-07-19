PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney organization is nourishing local children by giving them snacks and support upon which to grow.
With the new school year approaching, “Snacks to Grow On” volunteers and contributors are gearing up to serve more students.
Lindsay Kendra, President of STGO, said the organization was started in March of 2015 when her daughter was in kindergarten. The need she saw in the area inspired the concept of a program whose mission it is to provide nutritional and needed snacks for school-age children in Punxsutawney schools.
“I had been volunteering at her elementary school for various PTO events,” she said. “I had heard of ‘backpack’ programs around the area, and after being in the school, I thought maybe some students could benefit from a program of this nature.”
Kendra said the effort began with a trial run at one school for five weeks, and by the end of the 2015/2016 school year, STGO was in five schools.
The program entered all six schools in the 2016/2017 school year, and currently feeds around 200 students in grades kindergarten through third. They plan to serve 4th, 5th and 6th graders in the 2017-2018 school year.
The cost to feed one student for the school year is $100, Kendra said. The program offers kid-friendly and nutritional items — such as trail mix, applesauce, canned chicken, peanut butter, granola and cereal bars, spaghetti and others — with fresh bread from Lilly’s Restaurant and Bakery and fruit as well.
“Families sometimes go through hard times, and a child could benefit from our program,” Kendra said. “Our program doesn’t receive federal funding, (and) because of this, any student that a teacher feels could benefit may be added to list.”
STGO is a nonprofit organization with a nine-member board of Punxsutawney residents, Kendra said. It hosts three fundraisers throughout the year, including a Lady Luncheon in the spring, a sporting clay shoot in the summer and a Kid’s Fall Fest in the fall.
Food items are purchased from the local Shop n Save, which delivers the items to the STGO pantry during the school year, where the food is organized and packed into bags.
“We pack the bags over the weekend, and on Thursdays we add the fresh bread and fruit and get the bags finalized to be delivered to the schools,” she said.
School nurses distribute the bags to students on Fridays in a discrete and confidential manor, Kendra said.
“Many students rely on the school’s breakfast and lunch program as their main source of food,” she said. “Our bags provide foods with nutritional value to help the students during this time period.”
Since the program doesn’t receive additional funding and operates on donations and fundraisers, community support has been essential to help local children, Kendra said.
Various organizations and student volunteers help with packing the bags and participating in fundraising events. Business owners also have been generous in supporting the effort.
“Without all their support, we would not have the successful program that we do,” Kendra said.
STGO will host a “Fall Fest” again this year, since its first year was very successful, Kendra said. It will be held Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. To 3 p.m. At Barclay Square, offering a bounce house, obstacle course, hay rides, games, a magician, crafts and more. There also will be vendors, food and a bake sale. The cost is $5 per child and all proceeds benefit STGO.
To learn more about volunteering or donating, follow Snacks To Grow On on Facebook or call 814-952-2267 or email snackstogrowon@gmail.com.
