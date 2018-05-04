DuBOIS — Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania is undertaking some spring cleaning in DuBois.
“I just want to let people know that we care about all of our employees, sites and communities and do what we can to make their working there a better place,” said Goodwill Vice President of Donation Procurement/Development Nick Suplizio, whose job it is to make sure that Goodwill continues to grow its donation base.
This week, Goodwill erected a new sign at the Brady St. Attended Donation Center (ADC) in DuBois and will be working to erect new signage at all of the ADC’s. The new signs reflect the new hours for the ADCs, said Suplizio, noting the hours are from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
New gutters were installed at the centers as well, he said.
“We just want to let them know that we are trying to clean things up and make things look a lot better for the ADCs,” Suplizio said.
Goodwill officials ask that people don’t leave things overnight at the donation centers.
“If they’re trying to throw it away, please don’t,” Suplizio said. Many morrnings, there will be mattresses, trash, TV’s, appliances left at the donation centers.
“There are times they are just piled high, people don’t want to throw them away so they give them to us to throw away. I understand everyone has different opinions on what’s good and what isn’t but mattresses that have holes all through them and/or are really stained and will have the springs coming out of them people know they can’t get rid of, so they give it to Goodwill and we have to pay to get rid of them,” Suplizio said.
“And the worst time to do that is right now when it’s hot, dry, rain and cold,” said Branden Logan, ADC attendant at the Brady Street location.
“If you leave something out and then it rains, we can’t use it,” Suplizio said. Goodwill understands people want to get rid of it, but please try to come when someone is there or put it into one of our drop boxes.
In addition to the donation centers, there are approximately 100 blue bins throughout Goodwill’s North Central territory that people can use to donate items.
Currently, Goodwill employs more than 650 people in 24 stores, an online store (Shopgoodwill.com) and 11 attended donation centers across 13 Pennsylvania counties including Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, Clarion, Centre, Cameron, Clinton, Forest, Venango, Warren, McKean, Potter and Tioga. Approximately 200 of those employees are located in the Falls Creek Processing Center and DuBois area retail stores.
