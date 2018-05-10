FALLS CREEK — Four years ago, Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania started a greenhouse program with a small cube-shaped greenhouse on the corner of its Falls Creek headquarters.
Thanks to community support over the last few years, not only are flowers and plants growing, but so is the program.
More than 300 people took part in the grand opening day of Goodwill’s newest greenhouse Wednesday. The event coincided with the Greater DuBois Area Chamber’s Mid-Day Mixer.
“It’s triple the size that we used to have,” said Kayla Gordon, who helps out with the greenhouse. “It’s enclosed and heated this year. We don’t have to bring stuff inside and outside.”
Gordon said she wouldn’t be surprised if all the plants and hanging baskets in the greenhouse were sold Wednesday.
“There’s a possibility we’ll sell out,” she said. “If not, we’re open Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. are normal business hours.”
There were more than 400 hanging baskets and more than 8,000 vegetable plants and flower plants offered.
“A lot of our individuals really enjoy it because they get to take a break from their normals jobs, like processing clothing, or working in the plant, and they get to come over here,” Gordon said. “It’s kind of like therapy for them. And they get to learn how to plants grow and how to take care of them, so they can take that home and do it at home, too.”
There are four people who work at the greenhouse, which was started for Goodwill employee Tyler Duttry, of Brockway.
“It was always his goal to work in the greenhouse. Or work with plants,” Gordon said. “At Goodwill, we like to find what somebody’s good at, and then try to mold a job that fits with them.”
Even if they sell out of the hanging baskets, Goodwill plans to continue to work on its garden so people can buy fresh vegetables throughout he summer, she said.
“Much of it is up in the air, because it’s the first time having the big greenhouse, so we’re not sure what’s going to happen yet,” Gordon said.
Greenhouse Supervisor Dave Thompson, who previously was an employment specialist with Goodwill, switched over to help with the greenhouse this year.
“It incorporated mission services and it was just a different way to help people,” Thompson said. “It’s exciting growing flowers and plants.”
Thompson admitted there were a lot of learning curves since it was the first year for the larger greenhouse.
“It’s been fun, though,” he said.
There were flowers of all types including impatiens, begonias, pansies, wild flowers, morning glories and petunias as well as geraniums and gerber daisies.
