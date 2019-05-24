Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania celebrated its new donation center, located at 709 E. DuBois Ave. in DuBois, on Thursday with an open house and ribbon cutting event.
This new location on the “B-Line” is one of 14 Attended Donation Centers in north central Pennsylvania and is the seventh brick and mortar location, said Goodwill’s Vice President of Procurement/Development Nick Suplizio. It replaces the donation center previously located near the DuBois Mall.
“We’re trying to put all of the donation centers in a brick and mortar location,” said Goodwill’s Vice President of Procurement/Development Nick Suplizio. “It makes it more convenient for our donors and creates a better work environment for our employees than the old donation centers.”
The new centers will also allow Goodwill’s Mission Services department to offer more training opportunities for members of the community.
Suplizio noted that there is a contest under way at all of Goodwill’s donation centers.
“When somebody donates items at a donation center, the employees are going to hand them a card,” said Suplizio. “And in that card is an email address. If you email that address saying how well, or not well the customer service was ... everybody that has the good remarks I tally them up and then give them a gift card at the end of the month. Every month there’s a winner.”
A furniture sale will be held at the “B-Line” donation center from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 12.
All donation centers are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Goodwill is a non-profit company, which employs more than 670 residents of North Central Pennsylvania. In 2017, Goodwill provided more than 1,150 job readiness and training services to individuals, according to its website.
“Goodwill works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work,” the website said.