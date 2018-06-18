BROCKWAY — The Jacobs Brothers, veterans of gospel music, will appear at the Beechtree Union Church in Brockway Sunday, July 1.
The church is located at the intersection of Arch Street Extension and Westville Road, south of Brockway.
According to the Rev. Terry Felt, the group will perform for the 11 a.m. service on July 1. A fellowship dinner will follow the service.
The Jacobs Brothers, of Dillsburg, have been spreading the gospel through music since 1962, having traveled millions of miles and produced more than 50 albums.
The Jacobs Brothers weekly television program is seen by many in Central Pennsylvania on WGCB-TV, Channel 49, in Red Lion.
The group is comprised of two brothers, Bob and Mike Jacobs, who are original members of the group that started in East Berlin, PA. The third member, Mike Lawver, joined the group in 1972. He is from McClure, Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.