ST. MARYS — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf flew into the St. Marys Municipal Airport before taking a tour of a Cameron County sawmill Tuesday afternoon.
SMMA Manager Joe Kerchinski said Wolf, and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn arrived at the airport before heading to Emporium Hardwoods, one of the largest and technologically-advanced sawmills on the east coast.
Emporium Hardwoods of Lyme Timber Company on Route 120 suffered millions of dollars in damage after a fire in 2017, and has since rebuilt its business and provides many jobs in the area, Kerchinski said.