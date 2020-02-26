SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Grace United Methodist Church will host a free children’s carnival this weekend for local residents.
The carnival is set for Saturday from 1–3 p.m. A variety of games and prizes for children will be offered.
There also will be food available during the day, a spokesman said.
“It’s an interesting thing, I got my first experience with it last year, and we had a lot of kids come in,” Pastor Drew Gordan said.
The carnival is an annual event held for many years. Any donations made during the event benefit church youth ministeries.
“We are trying to continue to grow in our youth and young adult ministries,” Gordan said.
Children will be able to play games for tickets. The tickets can then be used to receive prizes that will be kept inside the church.