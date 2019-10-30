SYKESVILLE — The Grace United Methodist Church has a long history in Sykesville of which the church patrons are very proud.
The ChurchNext year, 2020, will be the 125th anniversary of the church building, and the patrons have worked to keep track of every pastor they have had at the church in that time. This is Pastor Drew Gordon’s second year with the church. When he started last June there were about 20 patrons and now they have closer to 50 regular attendees.
The church recently purchased the property next door, which used to be the Zafuto property, and have big plans for it. They plan to create a parking area, have a small yard, and possibly a pavilion.
“The important thing of the whole matter was for handicap accessibility,” Pastor Drew Gordon said. “For anybody who has a walker or wheelchair, anything of that nature, its hard, because of those steps out front, to bring something up them.”
Efforts are under way to turn a section of the yard next to the church into a handicap accessible parking area so those utilizing it can come in the side door. One of the first things Pastor Gordon did when he was assigned to the church last June was bless their new ramp. They had their first patron starting to use a walker at that time. Making sure some of the older members of the parish can still easily access the church is a major goal right now.
YouthPastor Gordon says he is also pleased to see the development of youth involvement in the church. He says they have a very active group of young people including three young ladies who are on the Western Pennsylvania Conference Youth.
“We have young people who are willing to build things up and actually be a part of an active church environment,” Pastor Gordon said.
The church’s youth work with the youth from the Reynoldsville UMC and switch communities each month with where they hold meetings and events. Pastor Gordon is hoping to have outdoor scavenger hunts in each community to help get the young people familiar with each other’s towns.
One youth member, McKenna Keltz, had travelled to Africa for International Youth Conference. She is the President of the Western Pennsylvania Conference Youth.
“That’s one of my passions, I originally started as a youth leader,” Pastor Gordon said.
Events and Services
The church is also preparing for its annual holiday services. Church members take part in the Trunk-or-Treat in Sykesville for Halloween and are hoping to get more involved with the Christmas events in town and with the park light up event. The church also hosts its own winter children’s carnival in December, and its Christmas services.
Along with the traditional style Christmas service, the church also has a Blue Christmas Service. According to Pastor Gordon, this is growing in popularity in the United Methodist Church circuit. This is a service for people who have gone through a rough year or some tough times, or lost a loved one.
“It is a service of healing, and it’s maybe not as big and over the top as a traditional Christmas service. It’s more relaxed, and maybe brings some people a lot of peace over the holiday season,” Pastor Gordon said.
Pleasant Valley United Methodist, Pastor Gordon’s other church, works in conjunction with Grace United Methodist on holiday services. The Blue Christmas Service will he held at Pleasant Valley this year. They also held a live “Last Supper” last year that involved members of both churches. They also held a Good Friday Tenebrae Service this year, and are hoping to do it again.
“We’ve been doing a lot, and we hope to continue to do a lot. One of the things I would love to see as we progress is to get more involved in community. Yes, the block party is good, the different special events are good, but our duty and our purpose is to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world,” Pastor Gordon said.