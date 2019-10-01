SYKESVILLE — Grace United Methodist Church is preparing to offer another round of free sign language classes at the church this month.
The classes will begin on Oct. 14 and have two session times based on skill level. The basic level class will be 6 p.m. and the intermediate class will be at 7:15 p.m.
Pastor Drew Gordon has a daughter who is profoundly deaf, and his other daughters also have hearing difficulties, so the deaf community is one to which he has been close for many years.
“My middle daughter, Emily, is profoundly deaf... And our younger daughter, Andi, has hearing difficulties, and our foster daughter, Deanna is now a student at WPSD (Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf), so the deaf community is very important to both my wife and I,” Gordon explained.
His wife, Jenny Gordon, and another member of the church, Joyce Harriger, lead the way with the classes. Harriger and her husband Kevin are both deaf, and they not only teach sign, but also share their stories of what life is like for someone who is deaf.
“A lot of time we get to smile and laugh about some of the things that we’ve done. So it’s sign language, yes, but it’s also getting to understand the culture as well,” Gordon said.
The church first held the classes last October. They had a six week course to teach the ABC’s and learn basic words. Gordon said the best part about the classes is they are offered for free.
They offered two courses, and had about 150 people attend them in total. They are preparing to offer another class this October. It will be another basic class to teach the alphabet, numbers, and simple words.
Gordon Harriger said the initial course “caught on like wildfire” after a woman associated with the Punxsutawney school district heard about it. “...She passed along to the staff that there was a place offering free sign language. We also opened it up to people who worked in the nursing homes... It kind of went like wildfire, and that first night we had 97 people in the doors,” Gordon said.
They will also have an intermediate class to teach sentence structure and more advanced lessons. The classes are for all ages. His daughter, Andi Gordon, will watch any young children that families bring with them, and teach them a bit of sign as well.
“We had a person who was 85 who came and wanted to learn how to sign. We do not turn anybody away,” Gordon said.
At the end of the six-week course they hold a silent dinner to allow the students to practice their new communication skills in a social setting. The whole dinner is completely silent, so to communicate participants must sign, or write it out if people want to say something they don’t know how to sign.
Jenny Gordon also signs each of their Sunday worship services as well.