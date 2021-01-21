ST. MARYS — Community and Economic Development Coordinator Tina Gradizzi gave a presentation on the status of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding during Monday evening’s City of St. Marys Council meeting.
Gradizzi also introduced resolution 21-01, the Annual Fair Housing Act. This resolution is to make residents aware that the City of St. Marys does not tolerate any discrimination involving housing transactions. There will also be a “fair housing initiative” conducted each year.
Gradizzi also recommended appointing Darlene Nortum as the fair housing officer.
There are 2020 CDBG application project changes, said Gradizzi. The historic preservation project, presented in the 2020 application, can no longer be proposed, and will instead be “rehabilitation of a privately-owned commercial building,” not a historic preservation.
In addition, handicapped-accessible amenities funding was proposed for the new downtown St. Marys and Benzinger parks. The benches were not approved for the new park, but were for the pathways at Benzinger Park, Gradizzi said.
“We have been very successful with our sidewalk replacement program, so we’d like to propose that,” she said.
This was approved by council members.