ST. MARYS — The City of St. Marys is continuously doing its best to better serve its residents and businesses, according to Community and Economic Development Coordinator Tina Gradizzi.
There are many good things going on as a result of direct benefit programs and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, she said.
As part of the stimulus package, CDBG CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding was awarded to address COVID-19 issues, Gradizzi said at the July City of St. Marys Council meeting.
The city is working with the Christian Food Bank, which serves around 77 percent of clientele from St. Marys, to purchase COVID related items, as well as the Guardian Angel Center of Kersey, helping with its sneaker voucher program and other supplies. The Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township will also benefit from the funding.
For example, Gradizzi said they have allocated funding toward replacement of blocks on sidewalks for residents as part of its Sidewalk Replacement Program. Recently, S&S Contracting has been working on sidewalks on Walnut, Maple, Chestnut and Spruce streets.
Gradizzi said they will also be proposing a utility assistance direct benefit program geared toward residence and businesses, which would include covering three months of bills, and would be opened up to renters and homeowners.
The city helping with costs such as rent and internet service is especially useful right now, Gradizzi noted, since businesses have been relying on internet more than ever during COVID-19 and children have been learning at home.
Applications will also open for the city’s sewer lateral replacement program, an income-eligible initiative to help homeowners pay for anything that goes wrong form the sidewalk to city property, she said.
Gradizzi said they also have two applications in for state funding that would replace sewer lines in the areas of Erie Avenue, Diamond Street and Washington Street.
The city has also been working on park projects like installing a pathway at Luhr Park and working on a handicapped-accessible pathway at Benzinger Park. It also has an application in to Greenways and Trails for restrooms and a pavilion for the new downtown park in St. Marys.
The city has also acquired additional funds for unexpected COVID costs, she said, such as cleaning supplies and services and employees who went on “COVID leave.”
Gradizzi noted there is also a Keystone Communities Facade Program, which assists businesses with facade improvements.