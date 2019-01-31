ST. MARYS — Brown University graduate student and St. Marys native Seth Higgins has a curiosity regarding whether national trends match local realities in Elk County.
“I think, like a lot of people from this area, I have a pretty strong connection to where I grew up,” he said. “As I read more about contemporary America and what’s going on, I realized that a lot of the trends applied to Elk County and the general Appalachian region of Pennsylvania, so I wanted to see how closely some of these negative socioeconomic trends actually held back home.”
Higgins, a 2010 graduate of St. Marys Area High School and former active duty member of the Air Force, is in an accelerated public affairs program. While pursuing his research, he is working with the City of St. Marys for a few months examining zoning regulations.
“I’m mostly just kind of researching their zoning regulations and seeing what improvements can be made,” he said. “The zoning ordinance was last implemented in 2006. It’s a completely fine ordinance but I think most people agree there might be some room for improvement.”
Higgins acknowledged it can be difficult to see the connection between his research — which focuses on “big picture” national trends causing high rates of suicide and overdose deaths, such as wages, the impacts of Chinese trade and automation, and dwindling social connections — and local zoning regulations. But he said zoning can provide a way to align with the realities of modern America.
“I think it kind of reflects a more 1950s model of America,” Higgins said. “Increasingly, Americans are marrying older, having kids older, having fewer kids, so that changes the housing market. I’m not sure if our regulations are keeping pace with those changes.”
Higgins said a lot of what he’s seeing as he works in the area matches what he expected based on his research.
“I think, largely, the trends I observed as an outside observer doing abstract, objective research hold to anyone who actually lives here,” he said. “I think most people, if they read my research, already had a sense that was going on with the community. I tried to be one of the first people from the community to try to put it all in one place with data and say, ‘I think these are the conversations people are having and these are the numbers to back it up.’”
He cautioned that there are things that can be done locally to improve the situation, but the area is still subject to broader factors beyond local control.
“Since most of my research is really big picture socioeconomic trends there’s not much people in the local community can really do to go, ‘If we just snap our fingers and implement this policy all of the sudden were going to solve these nationwide problems’ it’s just not going to happen,” he noted. “I think the biggest thing is just to be honest about our problems. Don’t try to sweep them under the rug.”
However, there are things that can be done locally that can help compensate for some of those bigger trends.
One is to ensure the area makes its case for aid when it’s available.
“As a philosophical matter, I may not agree with a lot of government programs, a lot of government handouts,” Higgins said. “But if they’re gonna be there, we should be at the front of the line and forcefully make our case why we deserve X, Y and Z. If we’re having these big picture conversations about ‘What do we think’s wrong?’ let’s try to put some numbers to it. When there’s federal or state program X, Y or Z, let’s make a case for ourselves.”
Part of that process is outlining what and who the region is, he said.
“One of the biggest things I think we need to do is to take back the narrative of our community,” Higgins said. “I think right now two types of people own the narrative: people who are really pessimistic or people who don’t live here and have never lived here and they just view us as another rural, white, economically depressed, de-industrialized community. Is there truth to that? Sure. Is that all that we are? Absolutely not. We need to communicate our story better.”
Additionally, Higgins said the county has an older average population and one in which death rates are outpacing births, and that’s a situation he said could lead to problems over the long-term.
“Elk County has lost over 20 percent of its population since the early 1970s. Our largest age cohort in the county is between the ages of 40 and 59. They are still working age, but in 10 to 20 years, we’re going to be a retiree community. Our death rate outpaced our birth rate around 2000, I believe,” he said.
One solution could be retaining younger people by making room for them to step into leadership roles.
“I certainly won’t disparage anyone in a leadership position, but if you want to keep young people here, particularly bright young people who might have some aspirations, some of those people in senior positions need to consider sort of winding themselves down and opening up opportunities for the younger generation,” he said. “If they are sitting in a position for decades and some audacious young person is like ‘Hey, I would like to put my efforts into this community,’ but they just hang on to that position, they’re going to take their talents elsewhere. We don’t have a university here. We don’t really even have vocational schools here. We don’t have a lot of draw to train young people here through conventional means. The next best thing is either bring people back or train people organically, which requires humility from some of the older generation and some of those people to sort of wind down their careers and let someone step into those roles.”
Higgins said he hopes to help get people looking at the issues facing the area.
“I figured at the very least if I could spur a conversation about some of these big picture topics that’d be beneficial,” he said. “If they could lead to actual action, that’d be even better. But that’s harder than just spurring a conversation.”
