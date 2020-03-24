DuBOIS — The seventh Grady’s Decision dinner-dance at The Bellamauro Social Hall in Reynoldsville earlier this month raised more than $32,000 to benefit families with premature babies in the Penn Highlands DuBois’ Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
All proceeds benefit Grady’s Decision in helping support families with premature babies.
“I want to thank every single one of you sitting here: Without you, we couldn’t continue our mission of blessing families one miracle at a time,” said Grady’s Decision Executive Director Amy Smith. “I had a huge committee this year to plan this event. It takes many, many hands to make it work and I’ll tell you what, I have the best committee.”
Grady’s Decision was started in 2008 by Erie residents Ryan Smith and his ex-wife, Katrina, both formerly of DuBois, to honor their son, Graden Vincent, who died less than three days after being born premature in July 2008, weighing only 2 pounds, 5 ounces. His twin sister, Gianna Kayleen, who was born one minute earlier and weighed 2 pounds, remained for 71 days in the NICU of Saint Vincent Health System in Erie and is now a healthy 11-year-old.
“Eleven years and $1.6 million later, we are changing lives every single year and that is something to celebrate,” said Ryan Smith.
Grady’s Decision’s mission is to bless families by providing them emotional, spiritual, and financial support when they have their premature babies in a hospital.
“We provide gas cards and food cards and pay for them to stay in the Ronald McDonald house,” said Ryan Smith. “We pay for things like utility bills and their mortgage payments and we want to love them right where they’re at. We have something called a love team ... someone who they can call in the middle of the night when they’ve been given a bad blood report and somebody didn’t tell them it’s going to be okay. We provide spiritual support for our babies every night. The kids and I pray for our babies at dinner time. We as a board pray for our families and so we provide for the spiritual, emotional financial and support and we give that to about 240 families every year.”
Last year, Grady’s Decision helped more than 200 families and donated more than $75,000 to families, said Ryan Smith.
“We’re proud of those numbers and as long as God you continues to bless us and you keep coming to these events and you keep supporting us, we’re going to continue to do this for many, many more,” said Ryan Smith.