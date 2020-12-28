DuBOIS — A Grampian family has been selected by Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County to receive a new roof through the organization’s new Ugly Roof Contest.
The contest was made possible by grants from the Palumbo Foundation and Dominion Energy.
The family of four includes mom Rae Harley Passmore, dad Avery Hull, son Landon Hull and daughter Aelyn Hull.
Habitat representatives Meri Collins and Harley Steiner visited the family this week and informed them they are the contest’s winners.
Steiner said, “They were shocked to say the least and beyond thankful.”
Rae said, “I’m so thankful, this means so much to me and my family.”
Avery stated, “This is such an awesome opportunity for the community I can’t believe we won. Thank you so much.”
The family has resided in their home for two years. Rae works full-time as a caregiver for Home Health and Avery works full-time as a mechanic. Steiner said both are very hard-working individuals, adding, “The family was in need of some Christmas cheer after a recent loss of Rae’s brother. Habitat is so blessed to be able to help people in our community.”
In November, Habitat launched the contest inspired by numerous requests it receives for new roofs and roof repairs. It hoped to lend an air of joviality to a serious problem by comparing the appearance of those crumbling and unattractive roofs to ugly Christmas sweaters, calling it an Ugly Roof Contest.
Plans are weather dependent but hopes are to get the new roof on before the snow piles up.