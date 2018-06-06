GRAMPIAN — Grampian Borough Council reported land adjacent to Grampian Community Park has officially become borough property.
Council President William Waterloo reported on Monday that the borough will receive the title to the property.
“The deed has been changed,” Waterloo said. “The land has transferred to the borough,”
Now that the park’s size has increased, Waterloo asked council to consider options for its management.
“I think we will need a park committee made up of council members who will help determine how we will operate the park,” he said.
The land is part of a parcel that originally surrounded the former Penn-Grampian Elementary School, part of the Curwensville Area School District.
In February, council reviewed preliminary plans for dividing a 3.7-acre plot that is adjacent to the park bordering Walltown Road and Davis Run.
Curwensville Area School District gifted the property to the borough.
In June 2017, the school officially closed and the building and the land immediately surrounding the structure was sold to CenClear Child Services of Bigler.
Mayor Jim Carns Jr. suggested council explore grant opportunities to help upgrade the park’s facilities.
“The picnic tables are in rough shape. They are quite old,” Carns explained.
Carns said he also believes some additional picnic tables would be useful.
“I know the (Grampian-Penn-Bloom) fire company has to borrow tables and chairs when they have functions.”
Councilman Robert L. Russell said he agreed additional tables would be beneficial.
“I know those tables are well-utilized during the (Grampian-Penn-Bloom) Festival (and Homecoming),” Russel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.