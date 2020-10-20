GRAMPIAN — Due to the lack of poll workers and volunteers to work the polls, the Clearfield County Election Office is moving the Grampian polling location at the St. Bonaventure Church, 449 Main St., Grampian to the Penn Township polling location at the Cen-Clear building (doublewide), 178 Walltown Rd., Grampian.
This is only for the upcoming Nov. 3, 2020 general election. If the county is able to secure a board for future elections, we will move it back to its own location.
Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the Clearfield County Election Office at the above phone number or e-mail at elections@clearfieldco.org.