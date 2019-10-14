DuBOIS — Sandy Township supervisors learned this week that the township does not have sufficient funding to complete the Industrial Drive Extension project.
The topic arose at Monday’s meeting of the supervisors when township Engineer Perry Bowser shared a memo from Manager Shawn Arbaugh concerning project funding. Arbaugh was unable to attend Monday’s meeting.
In his memo, Arbaugh asked that the engineering process be kept moving forward while the township continues to try and raise the additional funds needed.
The original cost estimate for the project was $1.1 million, and the latest cost estimate is $1,568,869.
Contacted after Monday’s meeting by the Courier Express, Arbaugh explained that the township contacted the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) through North Central Regional Planning to request additional funding.
“They (ARC) have committed all of the funds for Fiscal Year 2020 (Oct. 1, 2019 – Sept. 30, 2020), but if one of the committed projects does not move forward, funding could become freed up,” said Arbaugh. “We also could apply for funding in Fiscal Year 2021.”
On Jan. 15, 2016, the township submitted an application for the Industrial Park Access Road project, Arbaugh said. Subsequently, the township was awarded an ARC grant in the amount of $880,000, with a local match requirement of $220,000.
During a pre-construction walk through of the project site with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, several wetland areas were identified, said Arbaugh.
“The identification of these wetlands necessitated a redesign of the project to relocate a portion of the proposed roadway and install additional stormwater piping to maintain connectivity of these identified wetlands,” said Arbaugh.
Following completion of the redesign, the project engineer prepared an updated cost estimate dated Aug. 26, 2019. The updated cost estimate increased the overall project cost from the original estimate of $1.1 million up to $1,568,869, said Arbaugh.
Supervisors Monday unanimously approved continuing with the engineering portion of the Industrial Drive Extension. They also authorized payment of invoice No. 16 from a consultant working on the engineering portion of the access road project in the amount of $8,668.85.
The supervisors also approved a resolution to make a budget transfer of $5,000 from the public works part-time line item to the zoning contractual services line item to pay for demolition associated with 115 Tozier Ave. Demolition costs came in higher than quoted for a total of $5,150 due to delays and getting sufficient trash containers on site.