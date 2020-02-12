ST MARYS — The Elk County Humane Society recently put a “Women Who Care” grant to use by upgrading its computer and server system.
Operations Manager Sarah Evers said the grant, received in the fall of 2019, was for a little more than $4,000.
Women Who Care — a project of the Elk County Community Foundation formed by nine women in 2009 — provides funds to organizations that enhance the quality of life for women and families in Elk County.
The humane society received help from Advanced Computer Solutions, owned by Aaron Simbeck in St. Marys, Evers said. Simbeck and his business also donated time when installing the new computers.
“We were able to purchase a new, bigger server, two new desktop computers and one laptop computer,” she said. “We worked hand-in-hand with Advanced Computer Solutions to choose the right computers.”
Evers, who started at the Elk County Humane Society in 2017, said the upgrade was long overdue. The organization also received a $5,000 Women Who Care grant to help get its low-cost spay-and-neuter programs up and running again.
“We try to apply for as many grants as possible,” Evers said. “It’s just one of the many ways we try to fund projects for the shelter.”
Recently, the humane society applied for a grant that, if awarded, will provide central-air conditioning throughout the building, Evers said.
“During hot summer months, it’s really hard to keep the dog kennel cool, so this is something that can drastically change the dogs’ lives while they’re here,” she said.