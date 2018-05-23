REYNOLDSVILLE — An annual fundraiser held by the Olympic Athletic Club will help continue to make the dreams of local kids come true.
Each year, the OAC holds an “ATV Ride for a Wish,” with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish of Greater Punxsutawney and West Virginia, which encompasses 11 counties, said Regional Manager Lindsey Herzing. Proceeds go to local kids with life threatening illnesses.
This ride, which is in its ninth year, will be Saturday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rathmel Run Hunting Preserve — located at 2288 Wayne Road in Reynoldsville. Riders can enjoy more than 20 miles of private trails for a good cause.
The average cost of a wish is around $4,400, Herzing said, and this regional office does about 55 wishes per year. The average cost is based on the most popular request — Disney World — but wishes can involve almost anything the child requests, such as meeting a celebrity or going on a shopping spree.
The OAC is one of the clubs in the area that gives the biggest donation to Make-A-Wish, Herzing said. This past December, it contributed $11,700, and the money is awarded to the organization during its radio campaign in December.
“This club is so active, especially in our tri-county region,” Herzing said. “They have helped us tremendously. We can’t thank them enough for this huge event. The amount of money they bring in blows us away every year.”
The ATV event kicks off other Make-A-Wish summer events, such as the Brandon Denochick Memorial Race — in honor of a Wish child from Clearfield County who died of cancer — and the Buddy Wagner Memorial Run in July.
Big fundraisers like this can change the lives of at least three children, such as DuBois child Shea McCkinney, who left for Disney World this week with her parents, Misty and Cal.
Organizations like Make-A-Wish and the support it receives from the community are important, since studies have shown that emotional happiness helps with a child’s medical treatment and them moving forward with a positive mindset, Herzing said.
“Until you know a family who is going through a life-threatening medical condition and hear their story, you cannot explain the happiness we feel being able to bring them an exciting thing to look forward to,” she said. “The fact that a wish can bring a smile to their face when times haven’t been so happy lately — it’s a light at the end of the tunnel and keeps them pushing forward.”
Bill Murray, a member with the Olympic Athletic Club, said there is no better organization to raise money for than Make-A-Wish.
“It’s local and I know people who have been granted wishes,” he said. “The kids deserve it and that’s why we do it — we’re all about the community and couldn’t find anyone better to give the money to. It’s an excellent organization.”
The ATV ride gets larger each year, increasing about 50 riders every year, Murray said. Last year, 270 riders participated, and this year organizers hope to surpass 300.
People from hours away and even other states have traveled to participate, Murray said.
The ride also includes a DJ, concession stand and raffle. Preregistration is not required, and riders can sign up the day of the race. The cost is $25 per ATV.
For more information, call Robin at 814-603-2411 or Murray at 814-591-1421. For more about Make-A-Wish, visit www.greaterpawv.wish.org.
