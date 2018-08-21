BENEZETTE — Organizers say the 2018 Elk Expo was a success despite uncooperative weather.
The Expo offered people from all walks of life educational seminars, demonstrations, story telling, contests, music and much more.
“We had a great weekend with a little bit of weather, but the rain didn’t keep people away,” said Carla Wehler, the operations manager at Keystone Elk Country Alliance and the Elk Expo coordinator.
Hunters and elk enthusiasts alike were able to learn more about the elk population and elk behaviors, said a spokesman.
Expo visitors also learned more about fur bearers, the evolution of the long rifle, trail cams, blue birds, a prehistoric hunting device and the lost art of hand carving decoys.
Children participated in mock goose hunts and were able to make and take nature crafts and bird feeders.
Hunters attended hunting and trapping demonstrations.
Contests included an elk calling contest, a youth turkey calling contest and the 2018 Elk patch contest.
Musical entertainment was also provided by The Wrangler Band, Mis’ B Havin and Nick Forsyth.
The 2018 Pennsylvania Game Commission elk license drawing was held on Sunday.
A list of license winners is posted on the Elk Expo facebook page.
M. Martinichio of Port Crane, New York was the winner of the 2018 KECA Elk Tag Raffle.
Martinichio, the winner of this special tag will receive a hunt featuring a chance at a record 400+ class bull, a 61-day hunting season and a hunt across any open elk hunt zone.
K. Schaeffer of Kittaning was the winner of the 2018 KECA Limited Bronco Raffle.
The Limited Bronco includes a 430 horsepower Ford Coyote motor, six speed transmission, 4x4 33” tires, and elk hide leather seats.
Since 2001 the Elk Expo has provided a venue for educational seminars, workshops and demonstrations for lovers of the great outdoors.
“There is a lot of planning and work to do and we are fortunate to have two organizations involved with the Elk Expo,” said Wehler.
The Keystone Elk Country Alliance and the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau make the Expo possible.
“The KECA handles the logistics side of the expo,” Wehler said, “and we have 90 volunteers and staff members.
“The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau handles the marketing side and helps get us out there in front of the masses,” she said.
Wehler explained, “We are still cleaning up the grounds and taking down tents so we don’t have numbers on attendance yet but we parked more cars that we have ever parked before.
“We also had more vendor spaces and the best vendor selection we have ever had,” she said.
Wehler has been involved with the Elk Expo since its inception in 2001. She was a volunteer during her first year at the expo.
When asked about the highlight of the weekend, Wehler explained that the highlight is different for every person.
Some come for the raffle drawings, some come for the seminars, and some come for the vendors, she said.
“We had a great turnout,” said Wehler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.