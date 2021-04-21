BIG RUN — Kevin Wachob of the The Greater Big Run CARES group officially announced the group is disbanding due to lack of interest during the borough council meeting held Monday night.
Wachob and a few others in town started the group about two years ago with the hopes of becoming a regional recreation committee. The group has worked on projects such as the CARES Fall Festival, park cleanup days, the Christmas Tree Festival, and getting updated equipment for the park.
The involvement with the group has dwindled, and during the most recent meeting the group held to discuss its future, only three people attended.
Wachob addressed the council to let them know of the plans for the group to dissolve, and said the majority of the money in the CARES account will be handed over to the borough. He also said the group would like to see the money used for something at the park.
“We are going to give $500 to the Big Run 150th toward their community picnic, and then the rest will be coming to the borough,” Wachob said. “We would like to see it used to buy new equipment. We want to see the money go toward equipment and not maintenance for the park. The top of our list would be picnic tables.”
Councilman Wayne McKee offered for the remaining members of CARES to direct the council on what they would like done with the money, and once they decided on something specific, the council could follow through with the money.
“Would that be something you guys would want to just go out and purchase, and we can get a plaque to say ‘donated by...’” McKee asked. “I just think you guys put all that work in, you should be able to pick out what you want if you’re going to donate that, and we’ll make sure you get help to get it there or whatever.”
Wachob said the group had been looking into getting new picnic tables for the park, and making sure they were handicap accessible. Wachob’s wife, Pam Wachob was also at the meeting and spoke to the council as well about the research into the cost of these tables the group had done.
She explained that to purchase an already built handicap-accessible table, it was much more expensive, and the group would only be able to get about two tables. Building the tables themselves would be easier, but she returned to the lack of involvement or help they had with the endeavor.