DuBOIS — How the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce acts as a “connector” in the area was the message from its board Chairperson Manda Shaw at Saturday’s annual Business Bash and Awards ceremony at the DuBois Country Club.
“Our chamber is a connector. It is a behind-the-scenes connector in this community,” said Shaw. “It connects professionals, economic developers and tourism.”
Shaw noted the chamber’s hosting the Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce Leadership Seminar in 2019.
“For two days we had more than 50 Pennsylvania chambers come to DuBois,” said Shaw. “And they were impressed with what they saw in rural Pennsylvania and what we had to offer and contribute and share with our members and our community. And I think we have so much to be proud of.”
Behind the scenes, Shaw said the chamber works with local economic development agencies in Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
With regard to tourism, last year, the DuBois chamber provided more than 500 welcome packets of important information about its members to all of the visitors to DuBois.
Though the chamber employs only three people, Shaw said, “We have passion, we have experience and we have knowledge. And they know their members. They know their services. We are able to connect our members’ services to our other members’ needs.”
In the past year, there were workshops on how to start a business, how to promote a business, and how to start a non-profit for members and businesses. She noted that the chamber has 84 non-profit members who contribute to the area in many ways.
“If you want to relax, we share information about Tai Chi, cooking classes, yoga class. If you have children, we have Penn State to provide summer programs, WPAL with youth fitness. We have Reitz Theater workshops,” said Shaw.
Shaw also said government officials from DuBois and Sandy Township have contributed resources to build the community.
“We are so interconnected. And our chamber connects businesses, individuals and families and all behind-the-scenes,” said Shaw. “And I’m so fortunate to be a part of this, and learn and see and grow from those around me.”