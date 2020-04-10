DuBOIS — Gretchen J. Caruso has been named president of the DuBois Area Catholic School System effective July 1, according to the DACSS board.
Caruso has spent her career in Catholic education, with 18 years in the classroom and another five in administration. At the end of the academic year, she will complete her work as headmaster of DuBois Central Catholic, a position she has held since 2017.
In addition to her commitment to and experience with Catholic education, Caruso will be able to leverage the relationships she has fostered with key stakeholders in the DuBois community.
Caruso has experienced the whole spectrum of Catholic education in DuBois from student, graduate, faculty member and parent, to administrator.
“Mrs. Caruso is supportive of the mission of the DuBois Catholic school system,” said board Chairman Brian Reilly. “The board is confident that she is the right leader to take the DuBois Catholic School System into the future. She will offer the community a strong sense of stability while providing a renewed commitment to academic quality and Catholic identity.”
“Gretchen’s longtime commitment to Catholic education and to the DuBois Area Catholic School System is readily evident,” said Jim Gallagher, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Erie. “She has a real passion and desire to see the schools thrive and succeed into the future. I look forward to working with her as she moves into this new role.”
There are currently 487 students enrolled in the DuBois Area Catholic School System, which provides Catholic education for students from Pre-K through high school in a single location.