DuBOIS — Through a partnership with The GIANT Company and its local Martin’s Food Market, the students of the DuBois Area School District are the recipients of $14,459.47 to address the issue of childhood hunger over the summer months, according to Superintendent Wendy Benton.
Through GIANT’s Feeding School Kids initiative, the company and their customers raised more than $3.3 million to address the issue of childhood hunger throughout local public school districts in the communities they serve.
From Jan. 4-Feb. 28, customers at GIANT, Martin’s and GIANT Heirloom Market stores were invited to round up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar or convert their CHOICE points into a donation for local public schools’ food programs. The GIANT Co. matched the first $1.5 million donated by customers.
“Thank you for rounding up,” said Benton. “When we combine our pennies, we make dollars. And those dollars will help us to feed the children in our community.”
Benton said when students are in school, the district is able to provide them access to two nutritious meals a day with supplemental food items for after-school programs and weekends.
“One of many lessons learned from the pandemic is the keen awareness of food insufficiencies within our community,” said Benton.
This summer, the DuBois Area School District is planning to have open food sites to any child 18 years of age and under at the middle school, C.G. Johnson Elementary in Reynoldsville and Treasure Lake Church.
“However, knowing that we have food available at various sites across the district, and that many children lack access to transportation to the host sites, we knew we had to get creative with how we could get food into the hands of our children,” said Benton.
With this awareness and unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of the students, the district purchased a food truck through a “NO KID HUNGRY” grant, said Benton. The food truck is in the planning phases as the district develops the menu, determines schedules and site locations in Sykesville, Luthersburg and Penfield.
“We recognize the challenges that poverty presents to our students,” said Benton. “We want our students to know that we still love them and care about keeping them healthy and nourished over the summer months. Through the generous and heartfelt support of our community, the donation of $14,459.47 will be applied to providing for the needs of our children through the food truck. Childhood hunger is a problem in our area that we plan to address and knowing that we have the support of our community, strengthens our team’s commitment towards our goal. We want our kids to know that we are a family in this community and families take care of each other. If you are hungry, we will feed you.”