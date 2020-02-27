BROCKWAY — For more than 20 years, students in Tim Chelednik’s chemistry club at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School have combined chemistry and fashion.
The students do a tie dyeing experiment that teaches them about hydrogen bonding.
“It’s acid/base chemistry,” Chelednik explained. “The cellulose in the cotton shirts has O-H groups, which makes the dye stick better.”
The students use a base solution — urea — to dissolve the dye. They also pre-soak the shirt in a basic solution to help the acidic dye to adhere.
Each student gets to figure out how they want their pattern to look, and some experiments with fashion did not work out as well as the experiment with the chemicals.
“It didn’t turn out the way I expected,” junior Rylan Veltri said. “The first color I picked is red, so I put too much in and it soaked the whole thing. I tried to do other colors, and that didn’t work. Then I squirted other colors on it to make it look different. It still looks nice.”
While the fashion experimentation may have had mixed results, the chemistry came through clearly.
“I thought it was a lot of fun and very educational, actually,” fellow junior Clifford Kinser said. “I didn’t know how to mix those types of dyes up, and he showed us how. And there’s a lot more chemistry than I expected!”
Day one of the assignment was treating the materials and figuring out the dyes. Then, the students washed the remaining dye out of the shirts and dried them. The following Monday, the whole chemistry club came to school wearing their new duds.
“I thought it was interesting,” senior Phil Shifter said. “I knew that tie-dying was chemistry based, but I didn’t know it was an acid/base reaction.”
Chelednik said that he has never had complaints when he does the tie-dying project.
“The kids seem to love it every year,” he said. “The trick to making your shirt look great is to use a synthetic dye and pre-soak the shirt.”
His estimation of his students’ enthusiasm seems to be correct, as each new class comes through and creates their new clothes from cotton and chemistry.
Junior Joel Gaston summed up the experiment as simply as he could, holding up his shirt to see the results of his labors.
“One word,” he said. “Epic.”