REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Memorial Park Committee gathered at the back of the park site that will honor veterans on Friday to celebrate the official groundbreaking ceremony and kick off their major fundraising season.
The master of the ceremony was Sam Bundy, advisor for the park committee, who introduced several guests who have been instrumental in the progress made on the park so far. He also thanked the list of those who have donated money, time, and equipment to the park for the work that has already been completed.
“Even though we’ve gotten some work done, and more work is to be done, what we thought we would do is pause for a moment and give us a chance to talk to people about what we’re doing, what we plan to do, how far we’ve come, and how far we plan to go,” Bundy said.
State Rep. Cris Dush, Jefferson County Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik, and Veteran’s Affairs Director Bill Bechdel were among the local officials present for the ceremony.
Bundy invited Committee President Dan Edwards up to speak about his involvement with the park. Edwards joked when Francis Caltagarone, one of the originators of the idea of the park, first approached him, he wasn’t sure if he wanted to do it because everyone before him had died.
He also had a copy of the old by-laws that had been drafted by Francis Caltagarone when he first began the park project many years ago. In these by-laws, the last one on the page read that the committee would try to acquire a city park that should be named the Kenny Lee Lyons Memorial Park.
“Now that takes something to stick with that idea for all those years as people came and went and one person stuck with it,” Edwards said.
Caltagarone himself then spoke to the crowd, sharing how much the park means to him, and how long he’s been pushing to get something started with it. He has been holding on to the idea of a memorial park since 1990, and seen success and tragedy while following this dream.
Janine Wovlerton of the Reynoldsville Legion Auxiliary also spoke, explaining that the auxiliary will be selling granite pavers that can be engraved with a veteran’s name, rank, years of service, and unit to be placed in the park.
“The banner program was such a success, we want to continue working with the memorial park and raise funds for them,” Wolverton said.
Following the speeches, Caltagarone was given a shovel and surrounded by other members of the park committee to officially break ground on the park, located beside the Uni-Mart on Main Street.
Though the cannon monuments have already been placed at the front of the park, they are only one in the list of many monuments to be moved, and changes to be made to create the park.
The committee will be using most of the money raised so far for the curb and sidewalks currently being worked on at the front of the park along Main Street.