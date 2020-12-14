DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic will soon have a second outdoor classroom thanks to the generosity of the Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation.
The grant allows for the construction of a 20-foot x 20-foot classroom, equipped with electricity, projection capabilities, and a water cistern and sink, according to school officials.
Johnson’s Custom Carpentry has been retained for the construction.
Unconventional classroom space has been talked about for a few years at DCC. The COVID-19 pandemic required DCC to re-think certain strategies, one of those being the ability for outside learning, said DCC President Gretchen Caruso.
A grant from the Palumbo Charitable Trust in March 2020 had included the construction of an outdoor classroom, which was completed in November.
With the nice fall weather, the teachers were able to get the students outside for classes. The usage demand by the teachers proved that a second classroom was required, said Caruso.
A grant was then requested from the Mengle Foundation to build a duplicate outdoor classroom.
The science teachers requested one with water capabilities so that experiments could be completed outside so the new classroom will be equipped with a cistern and sink.
The students will not only be able to conduct science experiments outside, but the ecology classes will be able to study the cistern and its importance to the environment.
DCC officials expressed their appreciation for the funding from the Palumbo Charitable Trust and the Mengle Foundation.
“They have helped our unconventional classrooms become a reality,” said Caruso.