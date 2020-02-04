PUNXSUTAWNEY — For some who attend Groundhog Day, it’s more than just a holiday, it’s also their birthday.
Punxsutawney does its best to acknowledge anyone whose birthday also happens to fall on Groundhog Day. The community center has a room dedicated to birthday celebrations throughout the day with decorations, cake, and friendship.
One of the most exciting birthdays to come through the door was that of Phil Sever, who was welcomed into the room with excitement around his name.
“I’ve wanted to do it for the past 30 years, but for the past 12 years I’ve been in the Marine Corps, so I’ve been around the world. This year I finally had a chance and decided, ‘I’m doing it,’” Sever said.
He said the best part of the trip was how welcoming everyone was, and how many people he had gotten to meet.
“This place was great, the people are so welcoming. You get to meet people from all over,” Sever said. “It’s just great meeting a bunch of random people from all over.”
Anyone can stop in and show proof of their birthday for a free cupcake and small gift bag to celebrate. For one woman attending Groundhog Day, this was her favorite part of the day.
The woman, who wanted to be known as Vixy, said she was happy to spend most of her birthday in the birthday room wishing a happy birthday to everyone who celebrated a birthday as well. She was the most enthusiastic greeter in the room, excited for anyone stopping in.
Vixy came from Buffalo, New York to celebrate.