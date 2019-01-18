PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Jefferson County town of Punxsutawney will be welcoming tourists from across the country in just a few weeks.
Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction happens early on the morning of Feb. 2, but there are several community events happening beforehand.
Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Executive Director Katie Donald said hosting events prior to Groundhog Day allows people to extend the celebration for more than one day and explore the community.
“It’s a reason to get together in the middle of winter to celebrate a legend that has been going on for more than 133 years,” she said. “It’s just a fun holiday overall.”
Sunday, Jan. 27
Families, children and fans can have breakfast with the groundhog from 8-11 a.m. at Gobbler’s Knob on Sunday, Jan. 27. Phil and his Inner Circle will be there for pictures. The breakfast includes a 45-minute tour around town on the Groundhog Bus.
The four tour times are 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon.
Breakfast includes french toast sticks, pancakes, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, fruit, breakfast potatoes and a beverage.
Breakfast and tour prices are $20 per adult, $10 per children age 3 to 12 years old, and free for children under 2.
On the same day will be the “Gobbler’s Knob Got Talent” show at the Punxsutawney Community Center at 4 p.m.
Judges will select two finalists to receive two Inner Circle passes, a parking pass and a chance to perform on the Gobbler’s Knob stage.
Friday, Feb. 1
Groundhog Day Eve will hold several events as well, including the annual Groundhog Banquet at Punxsutawney Area High School at 6 p.m.
The “Groundhog Grub Food Tour” will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., taking hungry tourists across town for a $10 per-person price.
The 2019 Groundhog Day Chili Cookoff will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Jefferson Social Building on Jefferson Street. The contest benefits the Jefferson County animal organizations Just us for the Animals and Willow Run Sanctuary. To enter a chili, call 814-246-4211 by Jan. 20.
“Groundhoggers” can also register for a winter geocaching adventure at 6 p.m., which includes a treasure hunt using a GPS. Groups of three to five people will hunt for Groundhog Day clues throughout the streets of Punxsutawney.
The “Celebration Tent” will be set up at Barclay Square park on East Mahoning Street throughout the entire weekend, offering several Groundhog Day vendors, workshops and activities.
Those looking to stay active can sign up for the “Snowshoe Shadow Hike” on the Mahoning Shadow Trail outside of downtown Punxsutawney. Families and hikers can enjoy one to two miles of the trail in snowshoes. Hikes are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 1 and 8:30 a.m. Feb. 2.
The traditional “Dueling Pianos” show will be at downtown Punxsutawney’s ATA building from 8 p.m. until midnight.
For a complete listing of the 2019 travel guide and schedule of events, visit www.groundhog.org/EventCategory-Featured. For more information, call the PGC at 814-618-5591.
