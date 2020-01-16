PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Groundhog Club is preparing for the fast approaching 2020 Groundhog Day celebration.
This is a special year for Groundhog Day for many reasons, according to Katie Donald, Groundhog Club director. Not only does Groundhog day fall on a weekend this year, with most of the celebration Saturday and into Sunday morning, but the date is special too.
“One of the things we're most excited for is the date. It being 02-02-2020, which is a mathematical term,” Donald said.
The date of Groundhog Day this year which is a palindrome, meaning the number is the same written forward or backward. The groundhog club is celebrating this phenomena by calling the day a “Phil-indrome.”
“The date is mirrored, so people are making a big deal about that,” Donald said.
A similar excitement surrounded the festival in 2002 when the date appeared as 02-02-02, with many people traveling to take part in the festival just because of the date.
“I wasn't around whenever Groundhog Day was 02-02-02, but people said it was craziness because people came just because of the date,” Donald said.
Donald said she always tries to remind people that the celebration isn't just for visitors. There will be a lot for everyone to do, and “it is what you make of it,” said Donald.