PUNXSUTAWNEY — Despite rainfall in Punxsutawney Saturday, Gobbler's Knob was still full of Phil fans, eager to see him funnel down a secret punch.
The 120th annual Groundhog Picnic & Phil Phest was held as part of the Wojack Weekend celebration — a town-wide event that highlighted Native American heritage and origins, as well as the famous Phil.
A Fall Festival at Barclay Square, children's activities, crafts, Indian Culture displays and historical town tours were all held that day.
“It was a light turn out, but those that attended all the events had a wonderful time despite the weather,” said Groundhog Club President Katie Donald.
Groundhog club members were seen grilling hamburgers and hotdogs, peeling corn and playing some cornhole in the midst of the rainfall.
The “Elixir of Life Ceremony” takes place every year, rain or shine. It's something anyone who has the “groundhog gene” enjoys and looks forward to, said Phil's handler John Griffith.
The renowned groundhog's special drink, which he takes through a funnel on the Gobbler's Knob stage, contains ingredients from places all over the world. Legend has it the punch will “extend his life for seven more years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.