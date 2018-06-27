PUNXSUTAWNEY — The countdown is under way for the 52nd annual Groundhog Festival and committee members are working hard to ensure the success of the community celebration when showtime arrives.
Roger Steele, General Chairman of the Groundhog Festival Committee, said preparations begin as early as December, with sponsorship letters being mailed.
Groundhog Festival committee members look at the event as a performance for which they’ve been planning for all year. They rehearse, double check the scripts, set the stage and wait for showtime on July 1.
“The festival is only possible through great committee members that check and double check the responsibilities they volunteer to accomplish,” Steele said. “This is a 15-member crew of dedicated individuals.”
In the second week of June, volunteers begin putting up the bandstand canopy. The electrical boxes are activated and by mid-June, two medium dumpsters are brought to the park. Maintenance, including mowing, bench removal and tree trimming are ensured, and as many as 1,500 garbage bags are made available at the site, Steele said.
The erecting of the canopy over the bandstand requires coordination and teamwork from many groups and people. The Punxsutawney Lions Club and the Punxsutawney REACT organization supply workers, while Billett Electric and Southside Service provide vehicle support. A four-wheel-drive pickup pulls on the 300-foot rope that is laced through two pulleys and connected to a maple tree, and the canopy deploys.
The Groundhog Festival Committee owns the canopy, and it stays up in the park from June through September for use by local churches that host movie nights and Music in the Park bands, Steele said.
On Thursday night, with two days to go until the festival, Craft Committee members lay out spacing reserved for more than 35 vendors, and each space is assigned for 20 food vendors Thursday night.
Rides start arriving late Friday, and the electrician initiates the electrical grid, Steele said.
On Saturday morning, two trailers of supplies are hauled to the park for the bands dressing room and prep area. Food vendors and the light contractor arrives, establishing a 40-foot light bar on the stage, six moving spots and speakers.
A backdrop is displayed on stage, and a truck transports band equipment to the stage, and signs to be positioned around the park.
“Each committee has a wardrobe of eight different polo shirts they wear to identify them,” Steele said. “This assists the committee members to spot each other, and our guests can find a member to get an answer to any and all questions.”
On Sunday morning, committee members, performers and vendors are counting down, waiting for the curtain to open and for Punxsutawney’s biggest festival of the year to begin.
“Organized chaos begins, and crews form to get the work underway,” he said. “Guests start arriving, and committee members are taking a deep breath, reviewing the work they have done, double checking to make sure each mission has been accomplished.”
Throughout the week, festival goers can look in any direction and see the hard work that has gone into this day. Punxsutawney Phil can be seen walking around in his “Festive Phil” shirt, visiting with and welcoming families and youth.
Many of the week’s activities offer a game wonderland for children, such as a mini tractor pull, diaper derby, face painting, balloon animals and different types of races.
Each year, the festival includes a Fourth of July celebration and fireworks, as well as park concerts, exhibits and food booths, contests for children and many entertainers. There are 13 musical groups booked, 19 food vendors and as many as 60 street vendors.
For a complete event listing, visit www.groundhogfestival.com and click on the “events” tab.
The Groundhog Festival is held in downtown Punxsutawney. Barclay Square’s address is 301 East Mahoning Street.
