PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Groundhog Festival is celebrating 53 years of dedicated committee members, volunteers and community vendors and sponsors.
Groundhog Festival Committee General Chairman Roger Steele said traditional preparations begin as early as December, starting with the mailing of sponsorship letters. Each year, it welcomes more than 100 sponsors.
The festival itself began as an idea between the Chamber of Commerce and Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, with the first held July 3, 1966, according to www.groundhogfestival.com.
GFC members look at the event as a performance for which they’ve been planning for all year. They rehearse, double check the scripts, set the stage and wait for showtime on June 30.
“The festival is only possible through great committee members that check and double check the responsibilities they volunteer to accomplish,” Steele said in a previous interview.
Festivities begin in early June, putting up the bandstand canopy, activating electrical boxes and taking care of maintenance like mowing, bench removal and tree trimming at Barclay Square.
The erecting of the canopy requires coordination and teamwork from many groups and people, such as the Punxsutawney Lions Club and the Punxsutawney REACT organization workers, Steele said. It takes 12 to 14 men and a four-wheel-drive pickup truck.
“It blossoms over the band stand,” he said. “It stays there all summer for everyone to use. That’s a big thing for the festival committee to be able to do that.”
The annual celebration includes around 20 arts and crafts vendors, 20 food vendors, children’s activities such as the mini tractor pull, diaper derby, face painting, a teddy-bear picnic, balloon animals and different types of races. Festival rides are provided by C&L Shows and other street vendors also attend. Punxsutawney Phil can be seen walking around in his “Festive Phil” shirt, visiting with and welcoming families and youth.
“Rick K & The Allnighters,” a ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s show band, have been to the festival several times, Steele said. The festival stepped out of its box this year with a new band, “Freebird,” a five-member Lynyrd Skynrd tribute group out of Ohio, he said.
Another new act this year is Billy Heh, Magic and Balloon Act. Heh hails from the Pittsburgh area. He will be performing July 1, 2 and 3 three times each day – 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Then on July 4 and 5, Pittman Magic, Juggling and Comedy will perform. On Friday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and on Saturday, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The Groundhog Festival is held in downtown Punxsutawney. Barclay Square’s address is 301 East Mahoning St.