PUNXSUTAWNEY — The annual Groundhog Picnic and Elixir of Life Ceremony were held Saturday at Gobbler’s Knob with some added planning and precautions for the 2020 event.
Groundhog Club Director Katie Donald said that when planning this year’s event, the club followed all of the Department of Health’s guidelines and recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees at the event were limited to 250, and masking and social distancing were enforced.
“Attendees were very compliant with it. I think it’s just a sign of the times,” Donald said. “So, everything seemed to go very smoothly. We followed the cap of the number of 250 folks, so that was fun to see that many people attended the event.”
Tickets are normally sold for the event, but this year there were no tickets sold at the door.
Donald also said the club has started planning for Groundhog Day 2021 with a few different scenarios. The club is preparing for gatherings to be closer to normal, remain the same as they are now, or even reverts back to stricter guidelines.
She said they only ask that people be patient with their planning process as the possibilities remain unclear at this time. According to Donald, the best way to get updates are at: Groundhog.org.
“We look forward to whatever Groundhog Day may bring us, whatever it looks like,” Donald said. “We look forward to a great 2021 Groundhog Day no matter what it looks like.”