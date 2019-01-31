PUNXSUTAWNEY — Internationally-known comedians and local entertainer “Magic Mike” will join the town’s Groundhog Day celebrations this weekend, spreading laughs for a good cause.
The Groundhog Club Comedy Extravaganza will be held at the Punxsutawney Moose Lodge #954 on Friday and Saturday.
Mike Gigliotti, or “Magic Mike,” from the Mahaffey area, has been hosting the Groundhog Club Comedy Extravaganza for 16 years, he said. He’s also known as “Michaelangelo” the master magician.
Magic Mike’s “Magical Entertainment & Party Rental” focuses on “Las Vegas style” type of entertainment, offering magicians, impersonators, comedians, games, inflatables and more. There are more than 100,000 entertainment options for events like fundraisers, fairs, graduations, birthdays and weddings.
Proceeds benefit the Punxsutawney Moose Lodge’s youth charities, Gigliotti said, and all the causes they donate to in the community.
Each comedian will perform twice, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Gigliotti said. David Kaye, is an international comedian who has performed on HBO and Showtime, will be Friday night’s headliner.
Auggie Cook, who has starred on ABC’s America’s Funniest People, will perform at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Hosting this community-based event on Groundhog Day weekend benefits both the public and the hosts, he said, since there are thousands of people in town to see Punxsutawney Phil.
“There are a lot of people in town, and a lot of events going on,” Gigliotti said. “A lot of them are sold out, and this gives people something else to do. They can laugh the night away for a good cause.”
For more information, visit www.mikescomedymagic.com or the Magical Entertainment & Party Rental Facebook page. For tickets, call 814-938-2346 or 814-938-6854.
