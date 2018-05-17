SYKESVILLE — Each year on Memorial Day weekend, a group of tractor enthusiasts get together at the Sykesville Fairgrounds to show off their machinery and offer activities to the public.
The Past to Present Machinery Association will hold its annual show and fundraiser May 25, 26 and 27, offering food, tractor and toy displays and equipment demonstrations.
The organization is in its 14th year with about 230 members total, said member Dave Moore. Anyone who has a love of tractors or farm machinery is welcome to join in the fun, he said.
The consignment auction, which is held Saturday at 9 a.m., is PPMA’s only fundraiser throughout the year, Moore said. People are encouraged to bring auction items to the fairgrounds on Friday — anything from trailers, wagons, hay bailers, hand tools, etc., where the group will be setting up for the following day.
There also will be a “Pedal Tractor Pull” for youngsters ages 3-10 on Saturday at 2 p.m., followed by tractor square dances and music by Spruce Creek.
Group members are collectors of all kinds of tractors, dating back to even the 1920s, Moore said. Some members have as many as 45 antique tractors.
Attending the weekend’s events is not only an enjoyable family activity for a holiday weekend, but can also be educational as attendees view and learn more about antique machinery, Moore said. Many of the tractors are 40, 50 or 60 years old.
Each year, the PPMA features a different brand of tractor at the annual show, Moore said. This year’s theme is Ford. Last year, about 35 Olivers were on display.
“A lot of us grew up with these tractors when we were kids,” Moore said. “It’s how we learned to drive.”
Sunday’s activities will include a worship service, tractor games, a tractor parade, and antique, garden and pedal tractor pulls. A “Parade off the Hill” will start at 4 p.m.
The PPMA also participates in “plow days” and annual tractor rides as well as parades.
For more information, visit the Past to Present Machinery Association Facebook page, or call Fred Reed (814)-590-6551, Dean Reed, (814)-661-2651 or Larry Shepler, (814)-541-4360.
