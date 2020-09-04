RIDGWAY — In light of International Drug Overdose Awareness Day, Messengers Supporting Recovery and Mecca-Mann Mission hosted a luminary service at the Elk County Courthouse Monday.
Patricia Greene, who lost her 35-year-old son Danny to a drug overdose May 18, 2014, said these groups came together to “stop the madness.”
“Our goal is to bring awareness to drug addiction,” she said. “Addiction doesn’t care who you are — rich, poor, male, female, the color of your skin. We want to help others who have lost their loved ones.”
It’s important to let these victims know they are not alone, Greene noted.
“We often lose joy and purpose in life — it has been sucked out of us,” she said. “Also, in hosting these events, we hope to prevent anymore death. Prevention is the key to survival. Once they have fallen into addiction, it’s hard to bring them back to us.”
Mecca-Mann Mission, based in Johnsonburg, involves Andrew Mecca and Kaysie Mann, parents who also lost a child to addiction, Greene says.
The service included luminaries lit in memory of loved ones lost, as well as photo boards.
“All of these people in these photos have lost a child, and father, a brother, a sister,” Greene said. “As Mecca-Mann puts it, they are somebody’s someone.”
The event was held until dark, Greene said. Alcohol and Drug Addiction Services (ADAS) attended to provide support and resources.
“We really do have an amazing community,” she said. “We come together no matter what. That is why I love Elk County.”